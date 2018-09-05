With the season underway and a full game to digest, we have more to talk about than ever on the Unofficial 40 presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. UCLA comes to town with plenty of suspended players, a quarterback situation and a first-year head coach. We make our picks for the biggest games this weekend, we give you our players to watch and we talk about Kenneth Murray not having any tackles and Curtis Bolton coming into his own. We also breakdown the latest on the recruiting trail as things start to heat up once again.

OPEN - UCLA comes to Norman with so many suspensions and somehow we start early with Asian girls everywhere references and Soso Jamabo and we unintentionally break out the first of several 'Is this racist?' segments.

0:04:56 - Josh Wariboko discussion somehow leads to burning Nike gear discussion. We're off the rails early with UCLA talk.

0:10:30 - We ignore Eddie completely as Bob P. goes insane about this week's press conference and grievances are aired.

0:13:15 - Josh's wife was obsessed with Lincoln Riley switching from visor to cap during the FAU game. We have a serious discussion about Lincon's hair.

0:17:00 - Lincoln Riley's worthless press conference. Injury updates on Rambo and Austin Kendall.

0:20:45 - The Choctaw Casino & Resorts Pick 3: Josh, Eddie and Bob (2-1) last week. Carey (1-2) last week. We all love Clemson to embarrass Texas A&M.

0:36:25 - Lincoln Riley and the weird cat ringtone

0:41:45 - Is Kenneth Murray have zero tackles a big topic or not? Mike Stoops tackles his performance Saturday

0:53:46 - The Coop Ale Works Players to Watch for UCLA

1:03:22 - Where do Sooners go without Addison Gumbs. Mike Stoops talks about moving forward.

1:09:45 - Curtis Bolton is the Big 12 Defensive Play of the Week. We delve into the Bolton/Mike Stoops relationship

1:21:17 - How can Eddie hate on Devon Cajuste - Hard Knocks talk

1:23:15 - We hit the recruiting trail with Josh and Bob. Latest scouting trips and impressions

1:29:45 - Bob gives us the latest on the weekend visitors. Who was Lincoln Riley talking about having to leave home at 2am?

1:37:50 - A bad scenario for OU fans? What if Tom Herman is out and Justin Fuente slid in?

1:41:10 - This past weekend in recruiting

1:44:50 - We make things really weird for Bob before we get done