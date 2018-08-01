The rundown follows below:

The last pre-preseason podcast of the 2018 season. The guys are champing at the bit for football to return as Lincoln Riley takes the Sooners onto the field Friday. Eddie decides to be a bigger part of this week's podcasting festivities while Carey is the one who turns evil. We also talk about the horrible news out of Ohio State, the nickname Palace on the Prairie and people who listen to games on the radio inside the stadium. Plenty to talk about in the aftermath of the ChampUBBQ as well.

OPEN - Eddie puts out his plans for SoonerScoop domination on campus corner. Carey then starts threatening merchants.

0:04:30 - The media schedule is here, how often do we get to see and talk to the Sooners this fall? We also review the darkest of media preseason days.

0:10:30 - The preseason practice schedule. Does Eddie feel any better about the safety position this week?

0:13:50 - Eddie is contributing to the podcast this week. The moving is over for young Mr. Radosevich

0:20:00 - Brett McMurphy breaks the Urban Meyer news. How dirty is Meyer?

0:35:30 - Carey hates the Palace on the Prairie nickname. Eddie claims he invented the name and besmirches Laura Ingalls Wilder.

0:39:40 - Carey continues to piss off everyone and says anyone still listening to radio games in the stadium are people who are going to die soon.

0:46:55 - ChampUBBQ rewind. Surprises? Expectations met? Josh and Bob chime in.

0:53:12 - President Gallogly showing up at the BBQ. Good sign for Riley and the football program.

0:57:15 - What Josh and Bob learned about recruits and uncertainty surrounding some of them.

1:00:34 - Jeffrey Carter madness in full detail

1:09:25 - Not as many kids fail to qualify these days. Right?

1:13:45 - Josh Rosen loves Sam Bradford and can't wait for Hard Knocks

1:22:52 - Nate Hybl finest moment playing for the Sooners. K-State 2001.

1:28:00 - Eddie's creepy facts about Iowa

1:32:25 - Final thoughts on the ChampUBBQ

1:36:00 - OU shifting to safeties in the recruiting process?