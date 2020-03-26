SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

After getting our social distancing policies in place and up and running the entire crew is back with a regularly scheduled podcast. We catch you guys up on our little corner of the coronavirus world but we've also got a lot of recruiting to talk about with Josh McCuistion. We also talk about spring football and whether we are fearful of anything regarding the loss of a football season. We talk about Trey Sermon's departure, who losing spring practices will hurt the most and we make sense of all the offers and even what some of this downtime means for some of OU's at-risk players who may have to be responsible for working on their own.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: