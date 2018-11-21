The rundown follows below:

The Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 returns for a holiday week showdown between OU and West Virginia. What's gonna happen? We don't know, but there are going to be a lot of points scored. As we head out the door to West Virginia we talk about OU's place in the college football Playoff landscape, The Playoff committee isn't docking the Sooners for the bad defense but the Sooners must keep dominating on offense and make their way through WVU and Texas. We also talk about what Lincoln Riley is really thinking with the defensive coordinator hire and what it means to recruiting heading forward. When could a new defensive coordinator come in? The Coop Ale Works Player to Watch spans both sides of the ball. We're ready for a wild one in West Virginia.

OPEN - Eddie murdered a man this week online over Sam Ehlinger?0:15:00 - West Virginia's defense versus OU's offense

0:20:00 - OU remains No. 6 in the rankings and what is going on with the rest of it?

0:25:00 - Riley doesn't have to worry about the defense as much as winning right now

0:30:40 - Who are OU's starting cornerbacks right now? Kind of important in this game.

0:33:20 - The Coop Ale Works Players to Watch for WVU

0:45:30 - The defensive coordinator and the crazy rumors

0:48:00 - We don't think Pete Golding would leave Alabama early if he was the guy

0:51:20 - Does the new DC get to re-evaluate the recruiting class? And who is in danger of decommitting?

0:57:00 - Does it matter if you get a DC in here immediately?

1:03:00 - Some hoops talk

1:10:00 - Brecken Hagar talk and the softness that has become the Big 12