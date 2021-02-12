SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | SoundcloudT

he Unofficial 40 got a little bit of a gift this week as the Big 12 football schedule was released mid-podcast. The guys break it down with their first impressions as the news broke. Iowa State and Oklahoma State could make for a big finish to the season. We also breakdown Raleek Brown's commitment to Oklahoma and talk about trying to hold on to another big RB prospect. We also update on OU's 2022 QB search (is there one?) and an update from the transfer portal on Big Kat Bryant. Is he still in play? A little hoops, a little update on Eddie's driving mishap and Bob was on baby duty today but we do hit a little hoops.

The full rundown follows below: