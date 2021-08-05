PODCAST: Getting out all our negative thoughts before camp starts
This is just where we ended up today. We're blaming Eddie on this one. But we take a critical look at the 2021 OU football team and ask the question: What are some of the things that would have to happen to make us all to look foolish in thinking this is supposed to be a national title contender? We breakdown the areas of this team that concern us most as preseason camp gets underway. The dead period is here but that's been good news for the Sooners as some upcoming announcements could go OU's way. Josh is here to talk about the latest in recruiting and also plenty of Big 12 realignment talk as well.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Welcome back, the season is HERE.
12:00 - Wanya Morris questions from the board
23:00 - Eddie becomes a bad guy and asks a good question
38:00 - SpeedD Year 3
45:00 - Jalen Redmond status going into the year
50:00 - Recruiting/Board of Regents Meeting/SEC talk
55:25 - 2023 Makai Lemon commitment this weekened?
1:03:00 - Commitment of 2022 DL Cedric Roberts
1:15:20 - Board of Regents wrap up