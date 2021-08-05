PODCAST: Getting out all our negative thoughts before camp starts

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

This is just where we ended up today. We're blaming Eddie on this one. But we take a critical look at the 2021 OU football team and ask the question: What are some of the things that would have to happen to make us all to look foolish in thinking this is supposed to be a national title contender? We breakdown the areas of this team that concern us most as preseason camp gets underway. The dead period is here but that's been good news for the Sooners as some upcoming announcements could go OU's way. Josh is here to talk about the latest in recruiting and also plenty of Big 12 realignment talk as well.

The full rundown follows below: