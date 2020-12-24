SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

We're just off of Cotton Bowl virtual media days and we have had plenty of chances to hear about where everyone is heading into one of the biggest bowl games that really doesn't matter in the end. OU versus Florida might happen, it might not because everyone is going home for Christmas. And you have to be fine with that! We record before Camar Wheaton makes an announcement and we still don't know if there is one or who it will be? Who will go and who will stay next year? Will anyone join Tre Brown? We got nothing definitive during yesterday's meetings with players. And who else will Florida be missing when these two "play" in the bowl game? It's going to be an interesting holiday as we head into game week with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future. It also looks like Alex Grinch is safe in Norman. For now. But the gang is all here and Josh and Bob weigh in on the Big 12 title game as well. Happy Holidays everybody!

