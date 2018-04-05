The rundown follows below:

We're over halfway through spring football and we can't escape the fact so many players and coaches are saying good things about the defense. We have to talk about it. You have to listen. Everyone can curse Mike Stoops and Tim Kish, but we have to discuss the defense and why people are saying good things. Kerry Cooks breaks down everything you want to know about the secondary and Brendan Radley-Hiles is still the talk of camp. Josh hits us up with the latest as the Sooners get ready for their biggest recruiting weekend of the year and one of the biggest of the early Lincoln Riley era. We try and keep Eddie in check but eventually he goes off the deep end as Tiger struggles at the Masters while the show progresses to its fiery end.

OPEN - It's been sheer madness trying to cover anything concerning the defense this spring.

0:02:47 - Are OU fans going to march on the Switzer Center and protest Mike Stoops next?

0:05:12 - The players believe they are going to be good on defense but no one is listening

0:07:00 - Are Bookie, Parnell Motley and the D-Line keys to making the defense great again? Coaches and players weigh in.0:10:08 - Sunshine pumpers vs. the Doom & Gloomers

0:13:25 - Can Mike Stoops and Carey ever stop being considered buddies?

0:17:30 - The history of the Stoops family and teachers and what's going on in Oklahoma

0:19:50 - Is Bennie Wylie making a difference with Neville Gallimore?

0:23:52 - Talking about the overall development of the secondary with Kerry Cooks

0:41:30 - Cooks talks about impressive players on the offensive side. A.D. Miller keeps coming up!

0:46:45 - No matter what we here we just assume Kyler Murray will be the QB

0:51:52 - Right tackle still a bit of a mystery at this point. The center is a bit of the same.

1:05:40 - OU and Texas A&M are battling for official visits next week

1:10:20 - Sooners already have 5, 5-stars coming in on official visits next weekend.

1:13:05 - Big fish Sooners are still trying to land for the spring game visit weekend

1:17:25 - Isaiah Spiller's decommitment

1:23:33 - Kyler Murray has a couple of crazy weekends ahead of him with baseball/football

ENDING - We finish off with a lot of random talk, 7-on-7, white guy skill position players and then Eddie just goes off the rails as Tiger starts to fall apart.