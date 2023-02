SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

It's freaking cold, campus is shut down but OU is taking on OSU in Bedlam hoops tonight inside the Lloyd Noble Center. We finally have a Big 12 schedule release and we have plenty of thoughts on why it took so long and how the conference worked things out. It's also signing day and even though the Sooners don't have a lot of action today, Josh is here to breakdown how last weekend's big junior days event came off for Brent Venables and the boys. We do breakdown OU's lone signee today in Taylor Heim. What is his best position at the next level? This coaching staff is also rebuilding relationships with Oklahoma high school coaches and they aren't afraid to make instate offers. It's a little different from the previous staff.

