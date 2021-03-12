SoonerScoop - PODCAST: Hoops, Pro Days, recruiting and feeling normal again

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's that time of the year where sports are in full swing. OU gets set to hold their Pro Day, OU hoops is getting ready for March Madness, and football camps are starting to happen. We talk about it all with the entire gang, Carey, Josh, Eddie and Bob. I think Pearl joins in at some point as well. NFL Draft buzz, expectations for tomorrow, the latest with recruiting, and looking forward to things getting back to normal. It's another edition of the Unofficial 40.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher| TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: