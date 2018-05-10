The full rundown follows below:

It's a slow time of the year which could be bad for rabid OU football fans, but good for us because we get a breather. We carry on anyway with another podcast featuring the entire gang. We hit on a lot of wide-ranging topics and go a little off-topic at times. But we really dive into the changes to OU's summer camps and the changing landscape of summer recruiting. How do satellite camps figure in and how can OU take advantage of so many changes as they happen. We also talk the latest with the OU baseball team and Bob Przybylo gives an update on hoops recruiting. We talk about the recent history of the defensive line and the future of where the Sooners need to go. Lincoln Riley is set to get a pay raise soon. Where is he going to fall among college football's top coaches?

OPEN - Setting the scene on a dead period for us and what's to come as the summer starts.

0:03:12 - Lincoln Riley needs some momentum in these slow months. He should just take commitments from people with disabilities.

0:07:00 - Family talk with Josh. Bob confirms he's trying to put a baby in his wife.

0:12:50 - OU commitment Kori Roberson and all the interest he's getting from the big boys

0:20:50 - Nigerians are the new Dominicans? Jimmy the Greek chimes in.

0:26:58 - OU summer camps seem to be disappearing. Times have really changed.

0:30:00 - OU coaches used to have kids destroy each other in summer camps. Now no pads.

0:35:00 - Has the #ChampUBBQ replaced summer camps as the biggest recruiting tool?

0:42:00 - How do satellite camps fit into the mix with summer recruiting now?

0:44:00 - Reminiscing about the 2011 Sooners that should have been so much better.

0:47:45 - Defensive linemen since Gerald McCoy. Adrian Taylor and McCoy might have been one of the best DT duos of the Stoops era.

0:51:30 - Where is Michael Thompson with qualifying?

0:54:00 - Retelling the story of Josh stalking Julio Jones in the OKC airport.

1:04:25 - Eddie's baseball update and the future of Kyler Murray

1:14:00 - Buddy Hield has failed OU. Hoops recruiting update from Bob

1:17:50 - Eddie's OU golf update

1:19:40 - How much of a raise will Lincoln Riley receive this summer? What about the other assistants