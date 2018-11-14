PODCAST: How to insult a Sooner fan? Tell them everything is OK
In this edition of the Choctaw Casino & Resort's Unofficial 40, we talk about how coaches are talking about their defense. Is just winning good enough for the fans? It doesn't seem to be enough for Carey, Josh, Eddie and Bob. Hear from Lincoln Riley and Ruffin McNeill on how their defense is playing. Hear the guys give their take on what the goal should be for Riley and McNeill moving forward with this team. The guys yell at each other and we take a break to talk recruiting with Trejan Bridges and his father, Jack, and bring you our full interview from this week at his All-American Game jersey ceremony. Kind of a weird mix of OU hate and OU love in today's podcast. But that's the world we live in right now.
The full rundown follows below:
OPEN - When is Lincoln Riley going to hire a new defensive coordinator?
0:03:52 - Berry Tramel opens up a can on Riley during the Monday press conference
0:07:00 - The yelling starts among the crew
0:13:25 - Ruffin McNeill's thoughts on the College Football Playoff Committee.
0:15:00 - Are OU's goals in line with what the coaches are saying?
0:20:30 - No one seems to be saying the defense is sucking since Mike Stoops left
0:25:10 - The only thing we can learn this week against KU would be bad stuff
0:28:25 - Where is OU's identify on defense?
0:30:45 - This damn secondary. It has Carey so upset he's putting people's names together
0:33:00 - Bookie is apparently not a cornerback
0:41:40 - The Tramonda Moore dismissal
0:47:15 - A conversation with Trejan Bridges and his father Jack
1:04:45 - The Coop Ale Works Players to Watch for KU
1:10:28 - Bob's recruiting weekend preview
1:11:54 - An offensive line rebuild will be happening soon
1:16:10 - Josh heading to see McClellan this week
1:19:05 - Bob talks about basketball signing day