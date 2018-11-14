SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

In this edition of the Choctaw Casino & Resort's Unofficial 40, we talk about how coaches are talking about their defense. Is just winning good enough for the fans? It doesn't seem to be enough for Carey, Josh, Eddie and Bob. Hear from Lincoln Riley and Ruffin McNeill on how their defense is playing. Hear the guys give their take on what the goal should be for Riley and McNeill moving forward with this team. The guys yell at each other and we take a break to talk recruiting with Trejan Bridges and his father, Jack, and bring you our full interview from this week at his All-American Game jersey ceremony. Kind of a weird mix of OU hate and OU love in today's podcast. But that's the world we live in right now.

