PODCAST: In case of emergency break the Josh glass
It's a timely podcast as we grill Josh McCuistion on the state of wide receiver recruiting at Oklahoma as well as the relationships between OU and the best players in the state of Oklahoma. What could be done about the decommitment of Talyn Shettron? Did OU do anything wrong? Is there a problem with the receiver room, evaluations or recruiting? Josh dives into it all extensively. There are a lot of commitment announcements of interest coming up. We dive into all those as well. OU has finished up summer camps, we talk about the highlights of OU's Elite II camp from Sunday. And some more NIL talk as name, image, likeness is taking over college sports this week. Where does it all stand? Who will it help the most?
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Welcome back. Talyn Shettron has decommitted and headed to Payne County with his brother, Tabry. Is there concern at WR in Norman?
22:00 - The month of July is going to be commits galore after the craziness of June visits -- Cole Hutson, Jacob Sexton, Cam Williams, Treyuan Webb, Austin Jordan close?
36:00 - Should Oklahoma re-evaluate how they recruit #OkPreps?
53:44 - Camp season in Norman is over1:06:00 - Name, Image & Likeness goes into effect July 1.HERE. WE. GO.