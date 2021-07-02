PODCAST: In case of emergency break the Josh glass

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's a timely podcast as we grill Josh McCuistion on the state of wide receiver recruiting at Oklahoma as well as the relationships between OU and the best players in the state of Oklahoma. What could be done about the decommitment of Talyn Shettron? Did OU do anything wrong? Is there a problem with the receiver room, evaluations or recruiting? Josh dives into it all extensively. There are a lot of commitment announcements of interest coming up. We dive into all those as well. OU has finished up summer camps, we talk about the highlights of OU's Elite II camp from Sunday. And some more NIL talk as name, image, likeness is taking over college sports this week. Where does it all stand? Who will it help the most?

