The Sooners take on Kansas this week in Lawrence. And since we don't play for the Sooners, we didn't pay a lot of attention to Kansas in this week's podcast. Instead we talked about gateway hand gestures with the #HornsUpForPeace organizer Eddie Radosevich. We also talk about the state of the Big 12, the state of Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff, when it's OK to start claiming the defense is better this year along with plenty of recruiting insight from Josh McCuistion. A lot of non-Kansas talk in this edition of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast. But some Kansas talk. But not a lot of Kansas talk.

OPEN - So it's going to be raining in Lawrence this weekend?

0:07:00 - We start looking at the latest in the Big 12, starting with Iowa State. Is OSU clearly one of the top 3 teams?

0:10:30 - OU's toughest games remaining

0:13:10 - Does OU have to win every game to make the playoffs?

0:16:40 - OU heads to Kansas without having any flat performances so far. Flat watch?

0:18:40 - Rhamondre Stevenson time at KU?

0:21:25 - The injuries on the offensive line

0:24:30 - Marquis Hayes starting to emerge as one of OU's best on the OL

0:32:30 - Is Bill Bedenbaugh recruiting his position at a higher level than anyone in recent memory?

0:41:10 - We can talk about Texas. We're not playing Saturday. West Virginia vs. Texas this week

0:44:00 - Here we go. The Horns down ultimatum has been issued to the pep squad/Ruf/Neks.

0:47:10 - How did Horns Down become such a thing at OU? Hand gestures from the SWC

0:50:39 - Does Eddie just live with the Sam Ehlinger tweet sign?

0:59:00 - Josh is Mr. Mom and details his latest Mommie and me swim class

1:06:25 - Should we talk about Kansas? Bob vetoes KU talk. Bob now makes executive decisions.

1:09:20 - When do we start crediting OU's defense for playing well. Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?

1:17:25 - The simplicity of Alex Grinch

1:21:30 - There was a time when we couldn't write anything about the defense. We might be past that now

1:29:00 - Recruiting visits this weekend. Where did OU make up ground or lose ground?

1:35:00 - OU baseball had a good week of recruiting