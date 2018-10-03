The rundown follows below:

It's the old power trio with Carey, Josh and Eddie as we breakdown some of the key matchups of OU/Texas during this edition of the Choctaw Casinos & Resort Unofficial 40. We hear from Mike Stoops, Curtis Bolton, Trey Sermon and Shane Beamer throughout the show while each member of the staff brings their biggest question marks and concerns heading into the Red River Rivalry. There's plenty of matchups to talk about, there's OU's tackling, the physicality of the secondary, the OU offense versus the Texas defense. Kyler Murray will be the best player on the field, but will that be enough to overcome the lack of established running backs heading into this one? We also hit up the recruiting trail with Josh and give you our players to watch heading into the weekend.

OPEN - Eddie's Cubs lose and he's not to murder-y about it

0:04:30 - Rewatching old OU-TX games on Fox Sports this week

0:09:30 - OU brings very little production into the RRR from the running back position

0:14:50 - Trey Sermon talking about the RB position

0:15:52 - Lincoln Riley has been absent from media duties this week and it's weird

0:17:00 - The Mike Gundy prank calls came from inside the house

0:23:10 - Rodney Anderson wasn't even the starting running back heading into this game last year

0:28:40 - Texas has big receivers. OU has DBs that have issues being physical. Who should OU's corners be?

0:32:58 - 2007 OU/TX. Jermichael Finley killed Ryan Reynolds reputation for forever for a lot of OU fans.

0:39:30 - Some stats that support Mike Stoops is doing a good job has everyone triggered apparently

0:47:05 - Are people respecting this rivalry? Some seem to think OU will win easily.

0:50:30 - OU says they are being more physical and working harder on tackling

0:52:00 - Defenders had to recover from Army heading into Baylor. But now it's time to get physical again.

0:53:35 - Could Caleb Kelly play a role against Texas?

0:56:17 - The Coop Ale Works Player to Watch against Texas

1:06:50 - Can Kyler Murray be the X-factor in this game with OU's unconventional run game

1:15:25 - Kyler Murray NFL talk needs to die. He'll make more money and have a longer, safer career in baseball

1:20:05 - Lanie joins the podcast. Eddie wants to talk truther theories to her.

1:21:00 - Sooners target WR Jaden Haselwood decommits from Georgia

1:25:00 - The recruiting visitor list for OU/TX

1:30:00 - Last weekend's recruiting visits and some stray eyeball emoji's are out there

1:32:55 - Are we all taking OU this weekend? And what do we think of the Big 12 teams right now?