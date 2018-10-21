The full rundown follows below:

The Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast welcomes our first celebrity co-host as Jared Followill from Kings of Leon joins us for the entire podcast as we breakdown everything that happened in the Sooners 52-27 victory over TCU. The newcomers, the ups and downs and plenty of reaction from Lincoln Riley and Curtis Bolton. Eddie had some truther support from Jared so there were definitely some tangents, but enjoyable ones. Get to hear from one of OU's most famous non-country recording artists as well as Bob Przybylo.

OPEN - Introductions happen and we welcome in Jared Followill from Kings of Leon

0:03:10 - Jared gives his initial breakdown of what he saw today

0:05:45 - Josh's initial breakdown of the defense

0:07:00 - Lincoln Riley's postgame thoughts

0:09:15 - Some of the strange penalties and calls in this game.

0:13:10 - The injury report

0:22:00 - The TCU Showgirls have their own entrance into the stadium

0:24:25 - Thoughts on all the newcomers that start the game and Jared got mad at Eddie during the game

0:29:40 - The differences in the defense up front

0:33:00 - Everything just seemed to be a bit calmer against TCU

0:37:30 - Murray still squarely in the Heisman mix

0:39:00 - This was the offensive line's best game of the season and who is Kennedy Brooks' biggest fan?

0:41:20 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and Jared is the only one who is still thinking

0:45:00 - How does the RB rotation work going forward?

0:51:30 - Curtis Bolton weighs in on how things went defensively against TCU

0:54:10 - Pro Football Focus numbers are in and we also take a look at player snap counts0:59:15 - The Kyle McCord from AMC Mortgage Stock Report

1:16:30 - Josh's whiskey club talk gets audio bombed

1:19:30 - Just a segment where we kiss Jared's ass for coming on with us

1:22:00 - It's time to just move on with the season now that the first post Mike Stoops game is over

1:25:20 - KState is up next. The defense will get a chance to prove they are physical

1:27:00 - OU in the national picture after this weekend's action