Everyone has been waiting for the recruiting momentum to build for the class of 2021. The Sooners got rolling in a big way Friday with the addition of the No. 1 player in the state of Florida, WR Mario Williams and the No. 1 OLB in Texas, Clayton Smith. In a special Unofficial40 podcast Bob Przybylo and Josh McCuistion breakdown the recruiting news of the day, talk about what types of players the Sooners are getting and what this means moving forward. And does this signal a major shift in recruiting fortunes on defense for Alex Grinch? Jamar Cain gets his first big fish as an OU assistant. It's a special pod with Josh and Bob talking exclusively about recruiting.

