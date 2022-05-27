PODCAST: Josh travels all over the state for his OKPreps tour

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's been a long week already. Josh has been on the road all week checking out some of the best prospects in Oklahoma while battling the elements. SoonerScoop also suffered a technological tragedy covering a camp last night and Carey is just sitting in the office hemorrhaging money having the electrical redone for the studios. After a very long day, and technical issues that prevented Eddie and Bob from joining the pod, Josh and Carey sat down to talk about the Oklahoma tour this week and a costly accident. While sitting in their new conference room, the two also reminisce about the history of SoonerScoop and their history together. They might have been a little punchy after 11pm. This pod probably needed some whiskey. But first, we start off with Carey being presented with thousands of dollars in losses to end his night.

