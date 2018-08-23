The rundown follows below:

We talk about the start of Baker's OU career and try and see how that tells us about the potential start of Murray's OU career. We also take out some time to talk about the joke of an investigation in Columbus, Ohio. We also take a deep dive into the roster as the first game approaches. Who are players we think could disappoint? Who are players we think could make an impact? Who are we most interested in seeing in week one? We break down all the latest from preseason camp in this edition of the Unofficial 40.

Game week approaches and OU has named it's starting quarterback from the opener. We talk about Kyler Murray taking over Lincoln Riley's offense. What should we expect? What does this do to Austin Kendall moving forward? Riley says he won't be afraid to use his QB in the run game.

0:03:30 - Eddie is hoping OU's newest starting QB will buy him a drink Saturday night in Norman. Kyler Murray is the guy.

0:06:30 - Breaking down the timing of the decision to name Murray now. What happens to Austin Kendall now?

0:11:25 - Some forget Kyler Murray has started and won an SEC game as a true freshman.

0:14:00 - Lincoln Riley talks about managing expectations for Kyler Murray.

0:18:00 - It was refreshing to talk to Lincoln Riley the offensive coordinator yesterday instead of the head coach we normally talk to.

0:18:40 - We still can't believe what we heard out of Urban Meyer and tOSU.

0:23:30 - It appears tOSU just cares more about winning than anyone else and doesn't care about doing the right thing.

0:28:45 - Kyler Murray and the run game. Lincoln says he won't coach scared. But we're talking about keeping Murray healthy.

0:35:40 - National analysts have done plenty to put a chip on Kyler's shoulder. Baker and Kyler have similar backstories.

0:40:55 - Ruffin McNeill spoke with the media Tuesday. What did Bob and Eddie learn?

0:45:45 - Kahlil Haughton getting a lot of love. Do we buy into it?

0:47:15 - Tre Brown lost in the shuffle?

0:51:00 - Game week is almost here. Next week is all about press conferences and game prep.

0:54:57 - Players who have been getting hype but we're not buying it.

0:58;36 - Our concerns heading into game week.

1:02:00 - Can we get a depth chart on Monday please?

1:06:15 - Przybylo will be taking in the big basketball weekend and the Blake Griffin Performance Center dedication this weekend.

1:07:00 - A little OU hoops recruiting talk

1:09:45 - Eddie wants an intern and we tell him why he can't have one.