It's the height of spring sports at Oklahoma, but everyone is talking about the future of Kyler Murray as the baseball draft approaches. We tell you what we think will happen with his future in Norman. We also get into the tackle position at Oklahoma after the Sooners have just received a commitment from a junior college offensive tackle. Eddie is now a morning radio guy. But wait, so is Carey... The latest in recruiting, baseball updates and Bob Przybylo is here to talk hoops recruiting after OU snags Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves.

OPEN - Eddie has become a morning person by force

0:04:30 - Carey wants Eddie to stop cussing now that he's on the radio more so he doesn't get fired

0:07:00 - Golf is polishing off a regional victory and softball gets set to host their own regional.

0:09:50 - Bob breaks down OU's newest commitment David Swaby. Does this say anything about the status of OU's tackles?

0:14:00 - Trying to predict scout team players who will emerge during the regular season

0:20:40 - Kyler Murray's future in baseball. Lincoln Riley just stated what he has said all along: He and Kyler are on the same page.

0:32:30 - Eddie's baseball talk

0:35:30 - Spencer Rattler's national ranking

0:41:30 - Strange stories about player's families during games

0:48:50 - The strange history of OU not landing great national receivers

0:50:40 - Will #Nattys4Patty return Eddie?

0:55:15 - Josh went to visit OU commit Jarrian Jones

0:59:30 - Where are we with the eyeball emojis right now?

1:06:05 - Carey gives an update on the Bonney family after his story about the NFL Draft night.

1:10:00 - Austin Reaves chooses Oklahoma and Lon Kruger has pieced together another team

1:16:15 - What should Trae Young do with his shoe deal?

1:22:20 - Are you ready to bet on sports Oklahoma?

1:23:50 - We finally get to the morning radio shows and the censor has to come out.

1:25:00 - Laurel or Yanni?