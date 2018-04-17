The rundown follows below:

For the first time ever, we've got Bob Przybylo in studio to join the rest of the crew to break down this historic recruiting weekend for the Sooners. We talk about the ins and outs of the weekend, how Lincoln Riley set this up and how he knocked them down. We also talk about Bob Stoops' big weekend and you'll hear from him on his past and his future. A lot of Bob's former players were in town as well. It's our biggest podcast ever with tons of stories and information to break down everything that happened in recruiting, on the football field and behind the scenes with a week's worth of festivities packed into a couple of days.

OPEN - We welcome Bob Przybylo to the studio for the first time

0:04:45 - We breakdown the success of this weekend's recruiting haul.

0:06:45 - All of a sudden OU is that recruiting power everyone hates and thinks is cheating

0:09:00 - OU becoming adept at bringing de-commitments back into the fold.

0:15:57 - OU appears to be stepping into a new stratosphere of recruiting we haven't seen in recent history.

0:22:15 - Carey was right in the middle of the David Boren scare during the Stoops statue unveiling

0:30:45 - Breaking down the spring game. Trey Sermon scare and young standouts.

0:35:40 - Kyler Murray vs. Austin Kendall. Is it really a battle? What about MLB?

0:47:50 - The impressions left by the former players who returned

0:50:50 - Rivals calling OU the new RBU?

1:01:10 - Trace Adkins concerns ended up being overblown

1:04:55 - Where Lincoln Riley goes from here for big spring weekends?

1:11:30 - Where did OU make up the most ground in recruiting this weekend?

1:17:40 - Overall impression from recruits about this weekend

1:20:35 - Putting together one of the best OCs in the game with the best talent in the game? Has anyone done it lately?

1:23:35 - 2020 recruiting - Javian Hester close to pulling the trigger and Green-Warren could be there too.

1:27:35 - The OU staff hasn't been perfect since 2011 after Kevin Wilson left.1:32:45 - Hoops recruiting had a big weekend too

1:37:00 - Bob Stoops' weekend was revealing and good to see.

1:43:00 - Joe Castiglione and David Boren kept Stoops at OU in the early days

1:46:00 - Drake and Isaac Stoops will keep Bob around for a while

1:52:50 - Bob relives his final day as OU's coach