The full rundown is below:

The Board of Regents met Monday morning as Carey, Eddie and Bob all made their way to the meeting. President Designate James Gallogly made waves with some of his statements, while Lincoln Riley and most of his assistants got raises and extensions. Castiglione also talks about the plans to build an entirely new softball complex as well as beer sales and west side stadium expansion. With the Rivals 5-Star Challenge taking place in Atlanta next week, we give a preview of our biggest recruiting event of the year. What will be different for the Sooners in Atlanta this time around?

OPEN - Lincoln Riley gets a $4.8 million payday

0:07:40 - New OU president James Gallogly goes scorched earth in his first regents meeting appearance

0:13:20 - Castiglione then has to put forth a plan to the regents and Gallogly about a new $22 million softball complex

0:15:45 - We finally let Josh join the podcast after sitting through the Gallogly/Castiglione talk. And of course it's soccer talk

0:18:40 - Joe Castiglione doesn't have to be worried about a college stealing Riley, but maybe the NFL?

0:26:30 - Will OU ever sell beer at athletic events? Joe Castiglione weighs in.

0:35:00 - Joe Castiglione gives an update on the timetable for the west side of the stadium.

0:44:23 - Is Bob Stoops coming back to the job he held last year?

0:47:30 - Assistant coaches raises

0:55:50 - Joe Castiglione talks about his philosophy on paying assistant coaches

1:01:04 - Recruiting personnel and their place in athletic departments across the country.

1:04:50 - Joe Castiglione talks about the plan for a new softball facility

1:11:45 - Lauren Chamberlain in the ESPN the Magazine body issue

1:17:45 - Bob is very, very excited to talk about wrestling on the podcast

1:20:30 - Clarke Stroud replaces Matt McMillen

1:25:40 - We're off to Atlanta for the Rivals 5-Star Challenge. What do we know about participants?

1:31:00 - OU already way ahead in recruiting from where they've been in recent memory at 5-Star Challenge

1:39:10 - Rivals 5-Star Challenge memories of the past

1:47:45 - Probably no podcast next week