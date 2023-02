Brent Venables has scheduled a tour de force media day on Thursday where he will make every newcomer (recruits and transfers) available to the media along with holding his own press conference to wrap up the offseason while we move toward spring football. It's something we've never seen before. But we catch up on all the latest with OU hoops and Porter Moser who continues the rollercoaster ride of being OU's head basketball coach. The Sooners soundly defeat Kansas State, but we're not sure what that means. Josh gets us ready as recruiting is getting ready to heat up with 2024 and 2025 visitors and offers starting to take shape. Camps are getting underway as well and Josh is ready to hit the road. We also have seven Sooners heading to the NFL Combine. Who missed out that should have been invited? Also Eddie and Carey's day from hell on Tuesday.