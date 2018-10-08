The full rundown follows below:

We record a complete second Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast after news broke that Mike Stoops has been fired. We talk about what has happened, where the Sooners go and Carey even gets some breaking news toward the end of the podcast about Stoops' replacement. There will no longer be a Stoops coaching on the OU sideline for the first time since 1999. One of the biggest in-season developments in two decades.

OPEN - Mike Stoops has been fired as the defensive coordinator of the Oklahoma Sooners

0:04:00 - The defense wasn't playing well and a change was needed and we talk interim DC

0:06:40 - Mike Stoops' departure leaves some room open for the postseason after OU just drops to 10 in the polls.

0:08:45 - Lincoln no longer has to live with the Mike Stoops thing hanging over his head

0:11:20 - Was Gallogly involved?

0:14:50 - Was Mike Stoops fired or did he resign?

0:16:50 - If Mike is gone who else is gone and who replaces him next season?

0:23:08 - How did this all go down?

0:25:15 - Kenneth Murray talks about playing in OU's current schemes

0:26:45 - National media is already going pretty crazy

0:28:00 - The precedent this sets for the future

0:29:50 - Recruit reaction of Stoops' departure is already coming in

0:35:30 - It's a new era in OU football

0:41:45 - When will Lincoln Riley talk about all this?

0:46:15 - Glad this is over for Mike Stoops

0:47:40 - The national perception OU couldn't play defense was becoming a problem

0:54:00 - Carey gets a text message from a high level source about the next interim DC during the podcast

0:57:48 - We're not high on Ruffin McNeill if he becomes interim DC