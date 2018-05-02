The rundown follows below:

The entire gang is back together and we're talking a lot of recruiting as Josh and Bob both covered the Opening Regional in Dallas over the weekend. We also finally give our thoughts on the Sooners and the NFL Draft and Carey watched all the Behind Baker Mayfield documentaries. We're still amazed Baker was the #1 pick in the draft. We also talk about the other draft picks and free agent signings while trying to keep Eddie from turning the podcast into something no sponsor will ever want to touch.

OPEN - Josh is just back from a spring practice and we gauge Eddie's level of horrible.

0:04:50 - Bob and Josh give their general thoughts on the Opening this year

0:08:30 - Josh talks with EJ and Theo Wease

0:14:30 - Sooners are doing great in recruiting but now they have to hold on for dear life.

0:17:00 - Josh talks with Dax Hill

0:22:40 - Big 12 draft and defenders, can OU keep overcoming that?

0:27:30 - Bob kept an eye on Stacey Wilkins last weekend

0:29:50 - Josh met with Kori Roberson just after he got his Alabama visit

0:32:20 - Eddie's OU baseball report. It's not good.

0:38:00 - Baker Mayfield stayed at home while being drafted

01:41:30 - Carey hates Sam Darnold but doesn't hate Josh Rosen. Everyone else hates Josh Rosen.

0:49:00 - Walt Anderson is resigning and we have his greatest moment at Big 12 Media Days with a Texas reporter

0:54:05 - The Behind Baker documentary breakdown

1:01:45 - The rest of the Sooners in the draft

1:07:30 - Dimitri Flowers was not undrafted in Eddie's mind.

1:12:00 - Chances some OU free agents will stick?

1:18:00 - Can Sooners have four players drafted next year? Maybe not.