For some reason the best Unofficial 40's always seems to come when there isn't as much going on in the world of OU sports. This is one of those pods. The guys get together to talk about OU's big win over Texas Tech in hoops and Josh's recent coverage of the Rivals Camp Series in Houston. Get caught up on everything you need to know on the recruiting front with Josh. We also go into an in-depth discussion about the NFL Combine which is underway in Indianapolis. How much can Neville Gallimore and Kenneth Murray boost OU's defensive reputation with good combines and first round draft selections? We also hit on the big recruiting weekend that is shaping up and OU's chances to get back involved in the state of California once again. And why did things fall off out west? Tons of debate on key topics surrounding the OU program right now. And even a little baseball talk as the Sooners get ready for a big weekend in Houston. Will Josh invite Linda to a game in Cheater's Park?

