Screw the offseason. It's the NFL Draft and Oklahoma is squarely in the mix with three potential first round picks.

OPEN - Houston vs. Tulsa coney wars have been started by Josh

0.04:25 - The Thunder season is over. We get the bitching out of our system? Maybe?

0.11:00 - What Baker Mayfield could teach Russell Westbrook about dealing with the media

0.14:45 - Kyler Murray's wonderlic score. We try and take one question and we fight over the answer

0.24:15 - The SI story about Kyler Murray and his father discussed. Who is Kyler?

0.30:45 - Lincoln Riley talks about how the portal is working. We give his comments some context

0.36:45 - Rodney Anderson could be a major pickup for someone in the draft

0.45:15 - Will Cody Ford or Marquise Brown go first in the draft?

0.48:10 - Who was the better college receiver? Dede Westbrook or Marquise Brown?

0.54:22 - Will CeeDee Lamb be the best of them all?

0.59:00 - The curious case of Amani Bledsoe

1:05:55 - Does Austin Seibert get drafted

1:09:10 - Off the rails discussion about the pod improvements

1:15:00 - Carey and Josh work through some of their issues from last weekend

1:24:20 - We breakdown the Ryan Watts commitment from Easter Sunday

1:29:30 - OU really has some momentum selling the NFL draft to recruits right now

1:35:50 - Josh probably gets off the best shot against Carey in the history of the pod and elitist Eddie shows up

1:41:15 - Josh talks about the Rivals Camp in Atlanta

1:48:30 - Baby update from Bob