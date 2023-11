Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune talk through Oklahoma's 10th victory, Jeff Lebby's head coaching prospects and NFL draft decisions, as well as some positive recruiting returns after the Sooners' 69-45 thrashing of TCU.

