Carey and Eddie finally sit down back in Norman to record the Eskridge Lexus Postgame pod/season wrap-up episode. The Sooners finished the season with a 6-7 record and it's still a losing record. Not something that will ever be acceptable at Oklahoma. But major questions marks were getting ready to greet us heading into the offseason. And with the way the offensive line played, the way Gavin Sawchuck performed and there are fewer issues than we might have thought. The Sooners could have been blown out in Orlando with the opt-outs and injuries. But they battled, and almost pulled out a victory. Ultimately, the Sooners will have to improve for Brent Venables to build the legacy he hopes to build in Norman.

