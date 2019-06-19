SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Rivals100 for 2021 has been released and the gang is here to break it all down. QB Brock Vandagriff is No. 1 overall and we break down what we've seen of him so far and what we're looking forward to seeing in Atlanta. We will get to compare Vandagriff to Bryce Young which will be interesting. We talk about Oklahoma kids in the class of 2021 and where they fit in with the national rankings. Josh is looking for some answers in Atlanta at the 5-Star Challenge. We also update on some of the OU commitments that took visits to other schools last weekend. And we rant and rave a bit about negative recruiting on the defensive side of the ball.

