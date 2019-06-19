PODCAST: OU chasing No. 1 for 2021
The Rivals100 for 2021 has been released and the gang is here to break it all down. QB Brock Vandagriff is No. 1 overall and we break down what we've seen of him so far and what we're looking forward to seeing in Atlanta. We will get to compare Vandagriff to Bryce Young which will be interesting. We talk about Oklahoma kids in the class of 2021 and where they fit in with the national rankings. Josh is looking for some answers in Atlanta at the 5-Star Challenge. We also update on some of the OU commitments that took visits to other schools last weekend. And we rant and rave a bit about negative recruiting on the defensive side of the ball.
The full rundown follows below:
OPEN - The Rivals100 is released and we give first impressions
0:04:30 - Brock Vandagriff will get to matchup with lost OU QB recruit Bryce Young
0:07:00 - Things Josh is hoping to find out in Atlanta? Kelee Ringo and Zach Evans. Also Bryson Washington and Jacobe Covington.
0:10:30 - Surprise visits to Norman and what that means
0:13:15 - Has OU survived these recent commmitment visits to other schools?
0:16:15 - The defensive negative recruiting. A bit of a rant from Carey
0:29:10 - OU has a shot at 3 5-stars for 2021
0:31:50 - Oklahoma kids for 2021 national rankings
0:35:30 - Surprises of the 2021 Rivals100 involving OU targets
0:40:22 - The podcast studio got a deep cleaning
0:42:05 - A discussion on fire
0:46:11 - Baker Mayfield is in town today
0:49:15 - June is the worst month
0:51:10 - Lincoln Riley's contract details. Carey thinks free cars for head coaches are dumb
0:53:30 - OU makes a push for softball and baseball facilities again