SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

In our final podcast of 2020, we bring you the last Eskridge Lexus podcast of the season. Carey and Eddie broke down what we finally got to see together, a blowout bowl game win over an SEC team. We breakdown the stars of the game, the biggest plays and what this all means going forward. And in some strange way we hopefully are welcoming back a much more normal type of college football in 2021. The Sooners proved in the Cotton Bowl that they will be one of the programs to watch next season. We just need to know what players are still going to be around next season. So enjoy our final installment of the 2020 season and Happy New Year everybody!

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud