The full rundown follows below:

The Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast is ready to go after OU escapes Army 28-21 in overtime. It wasn't the game anything expected. The Sooners only got 40 snaps on offense because the defense couldn't get Army's option offense off the field. The gang cusses (literally) and discusses the results, talks about what's wrong on the defensive side of the ball and breaks down the stars and the struggles. It's another edition of the postgame podcast only from SoonerScoop.com

OPEN - The strange, strange day we witnessed on Owen Field

0:03:56 - Mike Stoops defiant about the performance after it was over

0:06:20 - Army ran 87 plays. OU ran 40 plays. It is still hard to believe. Kyler Murray says it wasn't even like football.

0:09:15 - Eddie at a loss for words about how poor the performance was tonight on defense

0:11:25 - The Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game

0:28:00 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game

0:34:25 - Kenneth Mann's interception should have led to a win, but it led to overtime instead. Kyler Murray discusses

0:36:00 - Where is the hellfire and brimstone from Lincoln Riley? That's not going to happen publicly

0:40:43 - The AMC Mortgage Stock Report. Who's stock is up and who's is down?

0:50:30 - Texas is going to teach us a lot about Oklahoma

0:52:15 - Carey is going Buddha and has no answers for the defense other than what it is

0:56:00 - We get some late night Pro Football Focus data before the podcast ends

1:00:00 - Thank gawd this game and this week is finally over. Let's move on to the Big 12