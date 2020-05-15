SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

There's a lot of buzz in the air and the Scoop crew is here to tell you there are reasons to be optimistic about some big decisions coming down the pike. 5-Star WR Mario Williams is scheduled to announce Friday along with 4-star LB Clayton Smith. Josh McCuistion says there could also be a defensive recruit windfall over the next few days. It hasn't been as fast as some would like, but are the Sooners ready to make their marks on the national recruiting stage once again? And what is a virtual visit like for these recruits? Also some talk about restarting football and things seem positive everywhere but out west. OU is ready to move forward in their plans now that Joe Harroz has officially been named the new President of the University of Oklahoma.

