Eddie, Bob and Josh went to Durant over the weekend to take in one of the best football camps of the summer with some of the best local talent around. They breakdown their impressions of what they saw (well at least Bob and Eddie who didn't abandon the pod this week) as well as who surprised them the most. We talk about restarting the season and more supervised practices getting underway in Norman. And how are things trickling down from pro to college to high school that are going to make this year different. Army appears to be a no-go for fans this year. We also talk the latest in commitments for the Sooners who had a couple new verbals since our last podcast.

