The Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast is here even though the Sooners finished late in the night. We welcome in another special guest in Jason Kersey from the Athletic, even though we didn't make him feel that welcome. The Sooners take down Texas Tech 51-46 in a very uneven performance by the offense and then defense. We talk about the Eskridge Lexus players of the game and the Coop Ale Works plays of the game. We also hit on the Kyle McCord AMC Mortgage stock report. Come check out the postgame with special guest Jason Kersey and plenty of fun with Eddie as usual.

