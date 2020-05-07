SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

This week we focus more on recruiting talk as the Sooners get a commitment from Florida LB Danny Stutsman. Josh McCuistion breaks down what OU is getting with this commitment. We also take a deep dive into the history of the 5-star recruit at Oklahoma. There have been more misses than hits over the past couple of decades. We also talk about the latest with Caleb Williams at QB. If the Sooners get his commitment will they still be fighting until the day he signs to keep him? Some hoops news this week and what was Roy Manning talking about in his latest Twitter video?

