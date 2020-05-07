PODCAST: OU's newest commit. Another big one coming soon?
This week we focus more on recruiting talk as the Sooners get a commitment from Florida LB Danny Stutsman. Josh McCuistion breaks down what OU is getting with this commitment. We also take a deep dive into the history of the 5-star recruit at Oklahoma. There have been more misses than hits over the past couple of decades. We also talk about the latest with Caleb Williams at QB. If the Sooners get his commitment will they still be fighting until the day he signs to keep him? Some hoops news this week and what was Roy Manning talking about in his latest Twitter video?
The full rundown follows below:
0:00 - Hello and welcome
15:00 - Slowly but surely sports are coming back and that's great
22:00 - Murder Hornets
26:00 - Danny Stutsman commitment
42:50 - What's up with Oklahoma and 5-Stars
51:00 - OU's pursuit of 5-star QB Caleb Williams
59:00 - How big would the Caleb Williams bump be in recruting?
1:09:00 - HOOPS OU vs. Arkansas series set
1:20:00 - Roy Manning taking shots on Twitter