It wasn't always easy, but Rhamondre Stevenson and the OU offense came alive at the end, and the OU defense held down the Oklahoma State Cowboys most of the day. Mike Gundy got wishy washy with his quarterbacks and Lincoln Riley looked like his vintage best self, dialing up some tricks and running circles around the Pokes on offense. Spencer Rattler had his best big game of his career and the OU pass rush made it impossible for OSU to get anything going offensively. The Sooners now control their own destiny as they work to get back to a Big 12 title game in Arlington. Eddie and Carey breakdown everything we saw Saturday night in a 41-13 beatdown in Norman.

