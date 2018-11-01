The full rundown follows below:

This week's Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 is a supersized edition because the gang has a lot to talk about. Lincoln Riley rumors will continue as long as the Browns job is open. We hear from Riley on the reasons he loves Oklahoma and college football. The College Football Playoff rankings were released as well and we give our thoughts on the Sooners #7 ranking as well as where everyone else fell. We debate the biggest challengers to OU's ascension up the rankings. We also break down the upcoming game with Texas Tech and talk about our players to watch this weekend. The Tech atmosphere will by a challenge for Kyler Murray. We also hit on plenty of fun stuff as well as the latest on the recruiting trail.

OPEN - It's a night game in Lubbock. How good is Texas Tech?

0:04:00 - The goal was not to have a dominating defense, just for it to be better

0:07:15 - The Playoff rankings are out for the first time and fighting on the pod has started

0:17:20 - We talk about Lincoln Riley's longevity at Oklahoma and what we actually know about Riley.

0:20:50 - We get the breaking news on what Josh's girls are going as for Halloween

0:22:20 - Eddie gets triggered about marijuana edibles being mistakenly given away on Halloween

0:26:20 - Lincoln Riley addresses the NFL talk and we talk about how much we really know Riley

0:40:00 - Having the same coach for 19 years seems like it's not always the best thing for excitement surrounding a program

0:46:15 - Talking Big 12 matchups this weekend. Texas/WVU

0:48:05 - Clemson "reporter" wasn't happy about Alabama being No. 1

0:51:20 - Does the coordinator change at OU help them in the eyes of the committee?0:53:00 - Now it's up to OU to keep getting better on defense

1:00:10 - Tech's big WRs versus OU's defensive backs

1:03:45 - What wrinkles could we see against Tech?

1:05:25 - The Coop Ale Works Players to Watch for Tech

1:12:20 - Kyler Murray's thoughts on facing the hostile crowd in Lubbock

1:16:35 - There is potential recruiting momentum building before Bedlam

1:26:15 - We got another two star rating. We think we know who it was. Ratings and reviews are back and someone goes after Eddie.

1:36:40 - Eddie vs. Diamond Dave Sooner is a thing now

1:39:00 - Twitter fight talk goes off the rails before we put this one out of its misery