The rundown follows below:

The Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast is here for an explosive episode where we breakdown OU's 48-47 win over Oklahoma State in Bedlam. The defense was atrocious and what looked like a team getting better, looks like the team that got Mike Stoops fired. How much damage did the defense do to OU's College Football Playoff hopes even in victory? The Sooners did win after all so we'll give you the Eskridge Lexus Player of the game, the Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and the AMC Mortgage stock report. The whole gang is back, including whiskey drinking Josh and pizza eating Bob.

OPEN - OU offense puts up a ton of yards. OU defense gives up a ton of yards.

0:03:05 - Lincoln Riley's postgame press conference. How much did this win hurt OU?

0:06:20 - OU's secondary hasn't been fixed by Mike Stoops' departure. Does someone else need to go?

0:08:35 - OU let Taylor Cornelius have a career day

0:09:50 - The offense and the defense can't play together.

0:12:25 - National media were in town and they wanted OU to try and explain how they can be in the playoffs

0:18:35 - It all fell apart early for the OU defense

0:20:10 - There were a smattering of boo's in the stadium today

0:24:45 - OU really hasn't changed anything big picture on defense since Stoops

0:27:30 - OU's resume might not survive their resume even with 1 loss

0:28:45 - The Eskridge Lexus Players of the Game

0:34:22 - Jalen Redmond done for the year. Lincoln Riley talks injuries.

0:38:30 - No surprise redshirt players today like Ron Tatum

0:43:00 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game

0:52:50 - Kyle McCord of AMC Mortgage brings you the Stock Report

1:01:45 - We've gone back in time with Caleb Kelly according to Carey

1:04:15 - The recruiting weekend

1:12:00 - Ratings and Reviews

1:15:00 - Is this racist? shows up before we end the show