SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

What a day of news and the Unofficial 40 has your complete wrap up as the OU-West Virginia regular season finale has been cancelled due to a COVID outbreak in Morgantown. The Sooners will move on to play Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game next week in Arlington. Or could they play this weekend? Lincoln Riley met with the local beat writers this afternoon and said he would play Ohio State this weekend if Ryan Day called him. But he also kind of said that would be very difficult to pull off. So he sort of said, 'Bring on Ohio State, but probably not.' It is signing day next week and Bob and Josh give you the full rundown of what is happening on the recruiting trail. We also try not to talk about the OU basketball team's sound defeat at the hands of Xavier last night. Will you make Josh's Christmas card list? Will Carey eat birthday cake for the first time in years? Will OU ever play football again? We think so. Enjoy this episode of the Unofficial 40 instead of your football. It's all you've got in life right now.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud





The full rundown follows below: