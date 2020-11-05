SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

On this week's Unofficial 40 podcast we go back and breakdown how big the additions of Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson can be for the Sooners down the final stretch of the season. Is OU in the driver's seat? Maybe not completely. But things are looking up for OU's chances to play in the Big 12 title game. And it appears Spencer Rattler and the OU offense have developed a little bit of swagger coming out of Lubbock. It's been a different type of season, but OU is looking like a complete team for the first time all season and one of the more complete teams we've seen in years if the defense continues to build. The guys have been out on the recruiting trail quite a bit as well. With coaches unable to go out and see kids, we're pretty much all you get from in-person scouting. Josh and Bob talk about their recent trips including a big one coming up for Josh this weekend. It's Kansas week, which means we're drinking more than usual. Well, maybe the elections had something to do with that.

