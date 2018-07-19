The gang is back from Frisco, Texas, with plenty to break down from the Sooners time at Big 12 Media Days. We talk about everything that stood out to us about OU's time at The Star as well as the other interesting topics such as Tom Herman, UT and Justice Hill being hounded about where Dax Hill is going to college. Plenty of OU QB/Kyler Murray/Austin Kendall goodness as well as some man-crushing on Kenneth Murray and Rodney Anderson. We also hit some recruiting as a big commitment could/should? be coming just after the release of this podcast. Eric Striker's replacement, Riley is high on the defensive line and plenty more in this information packed edition of the Unofficial 40.The rundown follows below:

OPEN - Back from Media Days and we start out with some criticism of people asking questions.

0:03:00 - We let pretentious Bourbon Josh stretch out

0:07:30 - The Big 12 should let the fans be a part of Media Days

0:12:15 - Tom Herman came off as a weirdo at Big 12 Media Days

0:21:30 - Lincoln Riley has to call out a reporter for asking a question as if Kyler Murray was his starting QB

0:28:10 - Some quick Spencer Rattler early enrollee talk

0:32:00 - How does compliance handle having a millionaire as a quarterback?

0:36:25 - OU players really impressed during the breakout interview session. Rodney Anderson shined.

0:45:10 - Theme of the day was leadership? Eddie says other theme was Riley really honing in on defensive issues.

0:46:20 - Kenneth Murray was most convincing OU leader at Media Days

0:55:15 - Riley on why Murray is so ready to represent OU in Frisco

1:01:30 - Lincoln Riley lobbed a lot of praise on his defensive line at media days.

1:07:30 - Josh gives some updates. Jaden Davis is about to announce. Does the great July continue?

1:08:10 - The mini circus of Justice Hill at media days and what to take out of his comments about Dax

1:13:45 - Early expectations on#ChampUBBQ attendance

1:17:20 - Jalen Redmond's status

1:20:15 - Eric Striker's is back to playing football. His role is being filled but who will fill it?

1:23:50 - Star power was lacking in Frisco. Final takes.

1:27:35 - Ben Powers steals the show in the end

1:31:15 - Tramonda Moore and Last Chance U comes out Friday