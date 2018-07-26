The full rundown follows below:

Well, the ChampUBBQ is here and we dive right into the big weekend for the Sooners and Lincoln Riley. Josh and Bob give a full breakdown and we chop up all the names to know, including the latest we know on Dax Hill. Eddie is strangely quiet and surly today early in the pod but something inside is brewing before we finish. Carey just tries to stay out of the way and drives the car toward ChampUBBQ. We do have plenty to talk about with the safety position heading into fall camp. We also break down other spots on the roster a we wait for guys to put the pads on. We also give our tribute to longtime SoonerScoop.com member Felo who recently passed away. Then in true Unofficial 40 fashion, we ruin the heartfelt tribute with a random talk that goes a little overboard.

OPEN - We listen to some of the complainers on our new survey and get straight to #ChampUBBQ. Sort of.

0:01:58 - ChampUBBQ and how we got here three years in to the event

0:02:46 - Time of the year where early commits can get restless without all the love.

0:05:22 - The players become major recruiters this weekend for OU.

0:06:48 - Andrew Raym is a player to watch according to Bob

0:08:15 - Dax Hill update for Saturday

0:11:20 - Spencer Rattler comes back to Norman.

0:13:05 - Where does OU go if they have to move on from Bryce Young?

0:19:00 - People are complaining about Eddie's language. People are also complaining that we censor Eddie.

0:20:00 - Lincoln Riley has made defensive recruiting a major priority. How big a step forward can OU take this weekend?

0:24:30 - No Jase McClellan or Austin Stogner this weekend

0:25:20 - People are mad about banging for Jesus. Carey accuses Eddie of turning into Jim Traber.

0:26:00 - OU will have a 2021 recruit at the BBQ

0:28:20 - Josh on Dax Hill, Alabama, and OU. Bob wraps up in-state kids at the BBQ

0:31:45 - Competition has become the buzzword of preseason camp. Also an LB breakdown

0:33:50 - Kerry Cooks and concerns at the safety position. Is Robert Barnes too big to be a safety?

0:38:50 - So much media and no practices yet. Eddie is really triggered about it.

0:42:35 - Cody Ford will play tackle. Plenty of offensive line breakdown

0:47:40 - Jeremiah Hall got some love from Shane Beamer yesterday

0:51:30 - We kind of bring back ratings and reviews talking about your complaints of the podcast from our survey

0:59:30 - We try and get to the bottom of Eddie's anger today. It's because he's moving.

1:06:10 - Welcome to OU series winding down. Bob takes another swipe at Josh.

1:07:15 - Rodney Anderson hates the smell of McDonalds and Josh is prompted to tell us about Lanie's birthday party.

1:12:15 - Eddie is done at this point until we bring up Tiger Woods and The Open and being in the middle of local media day.

1:21:49 - Who is Kyler Murray as a person?

1:29:40 - Our tribute to board member Felo

1:36:55 - Cornhole is a terrible name for a game and we end the show about as crass as possible.