The full rundown is below:

Preseason camp is winding down and Lincoln Riley is getting ready to make a decision about his starting quarterback as classes get underway next week. Hear from Riley about where the competition stands and whether he would consider playing two quarterbacks. Riley also says the center position is the best battle of camp. We talk about our biggest takeaways from the last few days of fall camp on both sides of the ball as well as look ahead to the season opener a bit with Florida Atlantic. No chance this is a Houston repeat right? We talk about the Sooners getting two new Rivals five stars and Theo Wease moving up to the No. 2 player in the country. We also talk about some of the other moves in the Rivals 100 and 250 this week.

OPEN - Carey almost died and didn't want to pod this week. Carey also has to pee in a cup.

0:06:20 - Morning practice session was not ideal. They really kicked us out fast.

0:07:20 - Lincoln Riley on his quarterback battle and the timeline for a decision

0:10:15 - Would Lincoln Riley play two quarterbacks and what does it mean that Austin Kendall blew off the media?

0:16:00 - The competition for starting center is the biggest battle in camp

0:21:43 - Scrimmage standouts from Monday according to Lincoln Riley

0:22:30 - One of our favorite subjects always seems to be who that No. 3 running back will be

0:25:24 - New Rivals rankings as Rattler and Bridges gain their fifth star.

0:31:30 - Josh talks about Rattler's fifth star

0:36:30 - We have decided DTY is the official name of DelarrinTurner-Yell and the emergence of Khalil Haughton

0:38:30 - Caleb Kelly update and his progress

0:39:50 - How tough is Florida Atlantic as an opener?

0:44:30 - A little bit of TCU talk

0:46:30 - Hard Knocks talk

0:48:45 - Maryland talk leads to a breakdown of Ben Stiller's characters in Heavyweights, Happy Gilmore and Dodgeball

0:50:20 - Huge podcast news

0:53:00 - Thank you for making SoonerScoop.com number one on Rivals with GetGear99

0:56:40 - We thank Josh for his yell talking contributions to the show and he tells us where he's headed this weekend to see recruits