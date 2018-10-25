The full rundown follows below:

The Choctaw Casino & Resort's Unofficial 40 podcast is in mid-season form as the entire crew is here to talk about the scandal in Phoenix. Spencer Rattler was suspended for the rest of the season. What do we know and will any of this affect his future at OU? Kansas State is also headed to town and we're wondering if this is another physical test the Sooners will struggle with on defense. We have your Coop Ale Works Players to Watch as well as breaking down what the Sooners will need from the running back position with Trey Sermon likely to miss the game this weekend. We also take you on the recruiting trail recapping our trip to see Trejan Bridges over the weekend and what's ahead for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.

OPEN - It appears we've survived the "rockstar" podcast without losing all our sponsors

0:03:20 - Spencer Rattler is suspended for the rest of his high school season. WTH?

0:08:30 - This QB1 documentary is now going to be the weirdest football documentary ever

0:10:15 - Eddie didn't know how to buy a lottery ticket

0:14:40 - Rattler's suspension and does it affect his graduation from high school?

0:17:40 - Big 12 basketball media days are going on and we're not missing anything

0:22:10 - KState coming in this weekend. Where do we feel OU is defensively now?

0:25:50 - Looking back at the TCU defensive effort

0:27:50 - Ruffin McNeill's approach with the defense

0:32:45 - The KaVontae Turpin situation at TCU

0:40:20 - Ho hum, Kyler Murray is your Big 12 Player of the Week again

0:42:20 - Trey Sermon's injury and how the Sooners move forward at RB

0:45:30 - Are we ignoring how good CeeDee Lamb is becoming?

0:47:10 - The offensive line is starting to get better every week

0:49:30 - The Coop Ale Works Players to Watch this week

0:57:40 - So far no confirmed official visitors for Kansas State. OSU is becoming the big weekend

1:01:10 - Recapping our trip to see Trejan Bridges Friday night

1:05:00 - Josh's scouting trips coming up this week

1:07:40 - OU's defensive recruiting with an unknown future

1:12:00 - We have a negative review to discuss from our last postgame podcast