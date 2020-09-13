SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Spencer Rattler got his first start as an OU quarterback and he lived up to the hype and the expectations during a 48-0 route Saturday evening inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium where social distancing and the wearing of masks were observed. Carey, Eddie and Bob breakdown what we saw from the pressbox and give you our takeaways from the opener. Spencer Rattler was the star, but what about Marvin Mims and other youngsters on the offense. The defense pitched a shutout and we breakdown all the new faces and improving performances we saw. Welcome back football! Welcome back SoonerScoop Postgame Podcast!

