The whole gang is back and it's time to really dive into what is working and what isn't on defense. We all know there are issues with tackling. We know there are some coverage issues. After studying the game and looking at some key numbers, what issues really stick out? Can the run game be better? Will the offensive line get better now that Creed Humphrey has been named the starter at center? Army comes to town and that's always a delicate situation from a P.R. standpoint. We love our men and women serving in the armed forces, but it makes for a weird week of preparation for a football team that wants to show plenty of respect yet still prepare to dominate an opponent. Tim Kish talks about his eight years coaching at Army and what to expect from this collection of pretty remarkable young men. Basketball recruiting is heating up and Bob Przybylo has the breakdown. Josh updates us on the latest recruiting news as well.

OPEN - Is our opening too aggressive? Is it disrespectful? The PR tip-toeing that goes on when you get ready to play a service academy.

0:07:00 - Tim Kish coached at Army and talks about the culture of that program.

0:14:17 - Curtis Bolton is where he needs to be but he's still missing too many tackle. Carey slips up again with a Curtis Lofton.

0:17:30 - Parnell Motley was targeted 13 times against Iowa State and he isn't OU's biggest problem in the secondary.

0:19:00 - OU is getting pressure but they aren't creating turnovers

0:21:00 - Eddie asks Josh to judge whether he's being a homer about the defense

0:23:25 - Are you in a toxic relationship with Mike Stoops?

0:25:00 - No one is trying to tell you Iowa State is better than you think.

0:28:10 - There have been some bright spots on the defense. Should Tre Norwood be looked at more critically? A full secondary breakdown

0:38:23 - Eddie is obsessed with hair and we had Dillon Faamatau say his name. Eddie still can't pronounce it

0:43:55- Carey doesn't seem to care if Q. Overton comes back or not

0:45:00 - We revisit our Marcelias Sutton discussion and whether he's the answer at backup RB

0:48:00 - Jaylon Robinson traveling while it appears Jaqualyn Crawford will redshirt

0:50:40 - Hollywood Brown is expanding his game and Kyler Murray looks pretty damn good

0:54:30 - The Coop Ale Works Player to Watch against Army

1:01:00 - Does redshirting Caleb Kelly make any sense?

1:03:40 - Getting ready for a road trip to Wichita for Marcus Hicks

1:05:00 - Eddie's terrorist list

1:06:39 - Driving Miss Daisy

1:10:40 - Bob Przybylo with a hoops recruiting report

1:12:45 - Josh's football recruting report and big news for his daughter Lanie

1:16:55 - Not a great week for recruiting visits even with the first night game of the year and Jacoby Jones commits