Atlanta and the Rivals 5-Star Challenge is in the mirror and the entire gang is back to breakdown what we saw in Georgia. It was a weird podcast We were pretty much awful people that deserved to be flogged for some of our hypothetical takes on Big 12 Media Days and potential media stereotypes. Also one of Eddie's takes on Tom Herman was so hot, we had to bleep most of it out. The excitement is building for the #ChampUBBQ at the end of the month and we break down the best case scenario for the Sooners to finish out their recruiting in the secondary. Eddie also crashed the Paul George staying in OKC party this weekend

OPEN - Eddie attends the Paul George stays in OKC party while Josh leaves his power chord.

0:03:28 - Bob Przybylo is the OCD traveler: things we learned in Atlanta. Eddie wanted to fight TSA

0:11:38 - Breaking down the 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta. It was a great trip to Georgia. The Opening is waaaay too long.

0:14:30 - Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease and their performances in Atlanta.

0:23:50 - Bryce Young was a camp favorite among players, but what did we really see from him as a QB prospect?

0:26:20 - Justin Flowe has major attitude for a 2020 LB and a lot of us really like that

0:31:23 - Does the legalization of marijuana, even medically, help football in the state of Oklahoma

0:33:45 - Some of what we saw from other players on the defensive side of the ball in Atlanta: Elas Ricks and Kelee Ringo

0:37:02 - OL/DL with Stacey Wilkins, Prince Dorbah and Marcus Stripling

0:40:10 - What we saw of Jordan Clark in Atlanta. Where the secondary goes from here in 2019 recruiting

0:46:35 - Should we become a gossip site on the side and go full stupid with Kyler Murray?

0:48:25 - Big 12 Media Days almost on us. Will Kyler Murray just stay at home?

0:52:45 - We're just kind of being dicks now about Big 12 Media Days. We really shouldn't be this jaded but we know there will be Texas b.s. to wade through

0:55:30 - Now we're just being dicks about hypothetical stereotypical Texas media at Big 12 Media Days

0:58:17 - We bring up Bob Bowlsby just to distract Eddie from saying more things that will get us kicked out of Big 12 Media Days

1:01:16 - Marcus Major commits to Oklahoma and we hope to the higher powers we aren't all going to hell

1:09:43 - Riley starting to ramp up excitement over the #ChampUBBQ1:15:05 - Wrapping up Eddie's night at the Westbrook/PG13 party

1:19:54 - Eddie's next challenge is getting into Baker Mayfield's wedding