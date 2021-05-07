 Recruiting gets into full swing with the ChampUBBQ and expectations are already through the roof for Spencer Rattler
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 08:48:07 -0500') }} football

PODCAST: Recruiting season is here! Spencer Rattler the No. 1 pick in 2022?

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
@CareyAMurdock
SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

ChampUBBQ's visitor list is starting to fill up with an impressive visitor list. Josh updates us with the latest in recruiting as OU is off to a fast start in 2022. We also recap the NFL Draft and talk about the hype surrounding Spencer Rattler as the potential No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. We also breakdown potential draft picks on the current Sooners' roster. Porter Moser has also finalized his staff and we get a hoops update from Bob. Also, Carey may be wanted by the FBI.

The full rundown follows below:

00:00 - Welcome back! Carey might be arrested for homicide

10:00 - Dead Period almost over; ChampU BBQ

20:00 - Rankings matter; Recruiting matters

27:38 - Ronnie Perkins/Rhamondre Stevenson headed to NFL

38:00 - Back to ChampU BBQ54:00 - Spencer Rattler No.1 in 2022?

1:05:00 - SpeedD had a good day in the 2021 Draft

1:16:00 - Carey gets on a Soapbox

1:24:00 - HOOPS: Porter Moser completes staff - David Patrick, Arkansas associate head ocach

1:28:00 - Now we turn our attention to final two roster spots

1:35:00 - Ratings and reviews set to return next week

