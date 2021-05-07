PODCAST: Recruiting season is here! Spencer Rattler the No. 1 pick in 2022?
ChampUBBQ's visitor list is starting to fill up with an impressive visitor list. Josh updates us with the latest in recruiting as OU is off to a fast start in 2022. We also recap the NFL Draft and talk about the hype surrounding Spencer Rattler as the potential No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. We also breakdown potential draft picks on the current Sooners' roster. Porter Moser has also finalized his staff and we get a hoops update from Bob. Also, Carey may be wanted by the FBI.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Welcome back! Carey might be arrested for homicide
10:00 - Dead Period almost over; ChampU BBQ
20:00 - Rankings matter; Recruiting matters
27:38 - Ronnie Perkins/Rhamondre Stevenson headed to NFL
38:00 - Back to ChampU BBQ54:00 - Spencer Rattler No.1 in 2022?
1:05:00 - SpeedD had a good day in the 2021 Draft
1:16:00 - Carey gets on a Soapbox
1:24:00 - HOOPS: Porter Moser completes staff - David Patrick, Arkansas associate head ocach
1:28:00 - Now we turn our attention to final two roster spots
1:35:00 - Ratings and reviews set to return next week