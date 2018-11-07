The full rundown is below:

On this edition of the Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40, Oklahoma State comes into Bedlam after a disappointing and shocking road loss to Baylor. The gang is all here to talk about where the Sooners are heading into the weekend. Could it be that the gang feels good about OU's defense even after the Tech game? It's also a huge recruiting weekend for the Sooners and we go heavy into the weekend visitors with Josh and Bob. We also give our Coop Ale Works Player(s) to Watch against the Cowboys. Some important names to watch on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. A recruiting packed edition of the 40 with plenty of laughs included.

OPEN - Josh's toddler joins the podcast to start things off

0:02:20 - We start out with recruiting and news of a surprise official visitor

0:09:30 - The 2:30 starts actually works for Lincoln Riley and his recruiting goals this weekend

0:18:30 - Why should OU fans be excited about Evan Neal coming to campus?

0:31:00 - OU has received some commitments lately. The breakdown

0:37:05 - Wrinkles OSU could throw out in Bedlam. Is Spencer Sanders not a likely possibility?

0:39:40 - OU's defense coming out of Texas Tech

0:46:50 - Eddie's triggered takes on the latest CFP rankings

0:55:55 - The Coop Ale Works Player(s) to Watch against OSU

1:03:30 - How much is Jalen Redmond going to play moving forward?

1:10:40 - Eddie gets to go off on Texas and Tom Herman and we all join in on the bashing

1:17:40 - Recruiting trips and plans coming up.

1:23:00 - College basketball has started. What about the corruption?

1:25:50 - Josh just attacks the Thunder for no reason

1:27:40 - Eddie is the new Kevin Smith

1:32:45 - Are athletic parents ever just normal?